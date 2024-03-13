Advertisement
Two Kerry men due before court this morning in relation to state’s largest ever seizure of crystal meth

Mar 13, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrynews
Two Kerry men are due before the court this morning in connection with the state’s largest ever seizure of crystal meth.

Nathan McDonnell of Ballyroe, Tralee, and James Leen of Pilgrim Hill, Kilmorna, are due before Tralee District Court this morning via video-link.

The two men were arrested following a drugs seizure of over €30 million at Cork Port last month.43-year-old, Nathan McDonnell was charged with possession of a controlled drug, namely crystal meth, for sale or supply at Ballyseedy in Tralee.

At a previous sitting of Tralee District Court, Judge John King heard due to the nature of the charges, DPP directions were not available at the time.

The court also heard it’s considered from the DPP that there may be further charges.

Judge King remanded Mr McDonnell in custody in Portlaoise Prison, to appear at Tralee District Court today via video-link.

41-year-old James Leen, who’s in custody at Cork Prison, is charged with possession of crystal meth for sale or supply, and importation of the same drug.

The court previously heard due to the nature of these charges, the book of evidence against him was sought but was not ready.

Mr Leen was remanded in custody to appear via video link at Tralee District Court this morning.

