Liverpool beat Tottenham

May 6, 2024 09:29 By radiokerrysport
Liverpool beat Tottenham
It's as you were in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot, after defeats for Tottenham and Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Spurs lost 4-2 at Liverpool and remain seven points adrift of Aston Villa, who were beaten 1-nil by Brighton.

Manchester United need a win tonight if they're to keep their hopes of European Football next season alive.

They're away to Crystal Palace in the only Premier League game of the day.

Kick off at Selhurst Park is at 8pm.

Harry McGuire misses the game for United after picking up a muscle injury in training.

Yesterday, Chelsea went above United in the table thanks to a 5-0 win over West Ham.

