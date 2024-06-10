The counting of votes for seats on Kerry County Council has has been paused for the Kenmare and Tralee electoral areas.

Counts had been taking place to fill 33 seats in 6 electoral areas over the weekend.

The Healy Rae family had topped the poll in three electoral areas, and there will be some new faces joining the Council.

However a full recount was requested by one candidate in the Kenmare electoral area after midnight last night., and then also in the Tralee Electoral area at 2.25 am.

The Corcha Dhuibhne area was the first to see its three seats filled on Saturday with the election of FG's Tommy Griffin, followed by SF Robert Brosnan and FFs Brendan Fitzgerald.

The Castleisland electoral area saw Jackie Healy Rae elected on the first count and Charlie Farrelly on the second count. They were followed by the other two sitting cllrs for the area FF's Fionnan Fitzgerald and FGs Bobby O Connell.

Johnny Healy Rae had topped the poll for the Kenmare electoral area with FF's Michael Cahill also elected on the first count. However Social Democrat candidate Tim Clifford requested a full recount in the early hours of this morning and it will commence at 9 am.

FFs Mikey Sheehy was first elected in Tralee, followed by Labour Terry O Brien, and SF's Deirdre Ferris. Also elected in Tralee were SF's Paul Daly and Sam Locke. However after the 14th count it looked like FGs Angie Bailey would be next to take the 6th seat, with the final seat going to either Thomas Mc Ellistrim or FF's Anne O Sullivan. With only 7 votes separating them. Thomas Mc Ellistrim asked for a full recount for the Tralee area. It will commence at 11 this morning.

Maura Healy Rae headed the poll in Killarney, with Martin Grady also elected on the first count and John O Donohue on the second count. They were joined by Brendan Cronin, FFs Niall Kelleher, Labours Marie Moloney and Independent Niall O Callaghan.

Listowel saw 2 people elected on the first count FG's Mike Kennelly, and Non Party Liam Speedy Nolan. They were followed by FGs Michael Foley on the second count then FFs Michael Leane, SF's Tom Barry and FF's Jimmy Moloney.

We will continue to bring you coverage from the Tralee and Killarney counts centres throughout today.