A councillor says Uisce Éireann is central to delays preventing Kerry County Council from taking three housing estates in north Kerry in charge.

"Taking in Charge" is when a local authority assumes responsibility for the roads, footpaths and public areas within a specific housing estate, after it has been built.

Fine Gael councillor for Listowel Municipal District, Mike Kennelly says Fear an Flainn estate in Kilflynn, The Writings Estate in Listowel and the Curragh Close estate in Listowel are all still all waiting to be taken in charge.

The Department of Housing and Local Government told Kerry County Council responsibility for Developer Provided Infrastructure (DPI) was transferred to Uisce Éireann on the first (1st) January last.

Council management say they have not been informed of how this will impact its functions including the taking in charge of estates.

Councillor Mike Kennelly seating can't be installed in the Writing Estate because of this state of limbo while planning is being ought for new homes in Fear an Flainn in Kilflynn despite no resolution of old taking-in-charge case.

He was told Uisce Eireann has refused Kerry County Council's taking-in-charge application for Fear an Flainn in Kilflynn because of a waste water treatment plant, since Developer Provided Infrastructure is not covered under the memorandum of understanding.

Uisce Éireann also cannot progress the taking-in-charge application of The Writings Estate in Listowel until wastewater wayleaves through privately owned property are submitted by land owner and council.

The water utility says a Site Resolution Plan with Kerry County Council's Water Services Engineer is needed for the Curragh Close Estate in Listowel, before the Department of Housing and Local Government can decide how it will be managed by Uisce Éireann.

The councillors are to pose these issues and more to Uisce Éireann in a forthcoming meeting.