Kerry Councillor calls for awareness campaign ahead of speed limit reductions

Oct 22, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry County Councillor is calling for a public awareness campaign to advise motorists of upcoming reductions in the speed limit.

New default speed limits will see a 30km per hour limit in urban areas, while it’ll be 60km per hour in rural local roads and national secondary roads will have a limit of 80km per hour.

These will be in place for rural local roads at the end of November, while the urban and national secondary road limits will be reduced in the first half of next year.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says this has to be enforced in a bid to save lives.

He wants to ensure that people are aware of the changes when they come into force:

To date, just one candidate has been selected to contest the general election in Kerry for Fine Gael.

The party has selected former Kerry footballer Billy O’Shea.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly had intended in contesting the party’s convention, however he, along with two other councillors, withdrew their names ahead of the convention.

Cllr Kennelly says he will canvass for Billy O’Shea ahead of the upcoming election:

