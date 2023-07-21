Advertisement
Councillor says there should be NCT Centres in every Kerry municipal district

Jul 21, 2023 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says there should be NCT Centres in every Kerry municipal district
Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Corca Dhuibhne ( Dingle ) area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A county councillor believes there should be an NCT centre in each municipal district in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says the current system isn’t working and it's unacceptable that the wait for a car test can be up to six months.

The Corca Dhuibhne councillor says having just three centres in the county - in Tralee, Cahersiveen, and Killarney - isn’t feasible.

At this week's local authority meeting, councillors agreed to write to the Transport Minister and Road Safety Authority to request centres in each MD.

Cllr Fitzgerald says having NCT Centres in every local electoral area would alleviate the issues with the current set up.

 

