Councillor says there should be NCT Centres in every Kerry municipal district

A county councillor believes there should be an NCT centre in each municipal district in Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald says the current system isn’t working and it's unacceptable that the wait for a car test can be up to six months.

The Corca Dhuibhne councillor says having just three centres in the county - in Tralee, Cahersiveen, and Killarney - isn’t feasible.

At this week's local authority meeting, councillors agreed to write to the Transport Minister and Road Safety Authority to request centres in each MD.

Cllr Fitzgerald says having NCT Centres in every local electoral area would alleviate the issues with the current set up.