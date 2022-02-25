Advertisement
Councillor says antisocial behaviour poses major threat to trade in Killarney

Feb 25, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Councillor says antisocial behaviour poses major threat to trade in Killarney
Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Killarney councillor has said that antisocial behaviour poses a major threat to trade in the town.

Niall Kelleher, who is also president of the Killarney Chamber of Commerce, was speaking in light of a sentiment survey in which 52% of businesses expressed concerns about the very high risk of antisocial behaviour on the streets.

The survey also revealed that the lack of parking as a major issue for the town.

The Killarney sentiments survey interviewed local business people, visitors to the town and the wider community.

Across all three demographics, the issues that were of major concern were antisocial behaviour, particularly at night, traffic congestion and the lack of parking in the town centre.

For businesses, 20.2% of respondents cited challenges in acquiring staff as a significant problem.

Cllr Niall Kelleher says the issue of disruptive behaviour at night time came to the fore throughout the pandemic and should not be tolerated.

The replies weren’t all negative though as over 52% of visitors to the town said they would rate it 10 out of 10 while the average rating for recommending the town was 9.1.

 

