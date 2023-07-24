Councillor encourages people to report illegal dumping activities to Gardaí

A Kerry County Councillor is encouraging people to report illegal dumping to the authorities.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, says in May an extraordinary amount of rubbish was dumped in Rathanny, Ballymacelligott.

A person who saw the fly-tipping reported the matter to gardaí and gave the car registration number; Cllr Fitzgerald also reported the matter.

Gardaí conducted an investigation and identified an individual whom they believe is responsible.

Cllr Fitzgerald believes updated CCTV legislation needs to be expedited to clamp down on illegal dumping; He says all incidents of fly tipping should be reported to Gardaí