Councillor encourages people to report illegal dumping activities to Gardaí

Jul 24, 2023 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor is encouraging people to report illegal dumping to the authorities.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald, says in May an extraordinary amount of rubbish was dumped in Rathanny, Ballymacelligott.

A person who saw the fly-tipping reported the matter to gardaí and gave the car registration number; Cllr Fitzgerald also reported the matter.

Gardaí conducted an investigation and identified an individual whom they believe is responsible.

Cllr Fitzgerald believes updated CCTV legislation needs to be expedited to clamp down on illegal dumping; He says all incidents of fly tipping should be reported to Gardaí

