Councillor describes Killarney as constipated with traffic

Killarney councillors have aired frustration to Kerry County Council, saying the town is constipated with traffic.

Elected members voted to introduced traffic calming measures at the recent municipal district meeting.

Councillors voted on the introduction of measures at New Road, Rock Road and Ross Road in Killarney.

These include intoducing of a controlled raised pedestrian crossing on the L3095 Ross Road, and the realignment of kerb lines at the entrance to Castle Falls Estate.

Measures at New Road and Rock Road included new cycleways and pedestrian routes, a new pedestrian crossing at New Road and a new junction lay-out at New Road/Rock Road.

Councillors expressed a number of concerns at this location (New road junction turning right towards St Anne's Road and turning left on to Rock Road), stating the kerblines need to be amended to allow for the busses could turn safely.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin described this junction as one of the most congested in Killarney and expressed concerns around removal of road space at corners.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney described traffic in the town as constipated, adding it gets worse during rush hour or when funerals are on.

She said any thing that can be done to keep traffic flowing should be done.

The meeting heard the public consultation for traffic calming measures at New Road/Rock Road, received four submissions – from the Department of Transport, Úisce Éireann, Inland Fisheries and Gardaí.

The council advised these submissions have been noted, with responses provided to each at the meeting.

The motion went to vote subject three amendments, including reposition of the pedestrian crossing on New Road, additional signage to be mounted on approach to the crossing and adjustments to the kerblines.

The council also advised a bus test at (New Road/Rock Road) the new junction lay out will be carried out.

Six councillors voted in favour, with independent councillor Brendan Cronin opposing; adding he wants it noted that there was no mention of continued traffic chaos that’s being experienced daily in Killarney.