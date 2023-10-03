Advertisement
News

Council to examine feasibility of providing path at West Kerry Beach

Oct 3, 2023 08:14 By radiokerrynews
Council to examine feasibility of providing path at West Kerry Beach
Share this article

Kerry County Council will examine the feasibility of providing a footpath to a West Kerry Beach.

It follows a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald, at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He asked the council to provide a safer path down to Minard beach for visitors.

Advertisement

In response, the council said it will conduct a feasibility study into the provision of a path at the beach.

It added, if deemed so, a funding source with necessary land agreements would be required.

 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Man who sexually abused nieces in Kerry and Cork jailed for 18 years
Advertisement
Property prices in Kerry have fallen during third quarter of 2023
Gardaí appealing for information following burglary at Austin Stack Park
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerry Hurling final fixed for Saturday
Kerry trio make Irish squad
Draw made for County Senior Football Championship
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus