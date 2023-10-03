Council to examine feasibility of providing path at West Kerry Beach

Kerry County Council will examine the feasibility of providing a footpath to a West Kerry Beach.

It follows a motion from Fianna Fáil councillor Breandán Fitzgerald, at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

He asked the council to provide a safer path down to Minard beach for visitors.

In response, the council said it will conduct a feasibility study into the provision of a path at the beach.

It added, if deemed so, a funding source with necessary land agreements would be required.