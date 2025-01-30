Advertisement
News

Council stands down emergency response hubs as power restored

Jan 30, 2025 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Council stands down emergency response hubs as power restored
Share this article

Kerry County Council has now stood down all of its emergency response hubs.

The nine hubs were opened at nine GAA clubs on Tuesday to allow people with no power to access basic facilities such as charging points and showers.

Most were closed yesterday with just two hubs remaining open today, at Cordal and Asdee, but they have since been stood down.

Advertisement

The council says demand for their services has significantly reduced, following the restoration of power to most areas in Kerry.

Kerry County Council says its nine libraries remain a welcoming and safe space with facilities for all, while the weather response phone line 066 718 3588 will remain open until tomorrow at 5pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

23 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement
Woman knocked down near Killarney Cathedral
CSO anticipates surge in number of older people in Kerry in next decades
Advertisement

Recommended

23 people on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Woman knocked down near Killarney Cathedral
Planning granted for Killorglin's first Lidl store
Kerry ETB hasn’t acquired Pretty Polly site due for redevelopment
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus