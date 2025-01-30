Council stands down emergency response hubs as power restored

Kerry County Council has now stood down all of its emergency response hubs.

The nine hubs were opened at nine GAA clubs on Tuesday to allow people with no power to access basic facilities such as charging points and showers.

Most were closed yesterday with just two hubs remaining open today, at Cordal and Asdee, but they have since been stood down.

The council says demand for their services has significantly reduced, following the restoration of power to most areas in Kerry.

Kerry County Council says its nine libraries remain a welcoming and safe space with facilities for all, while the weather response phone line 066 718 3588 will remain open until tomorrow at 5pm.