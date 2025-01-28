Advertisement
Kerry Cathaoirleach thanks GAA community for opening clubs as emergency response hubs

Jan 28, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has thanked the GAA community for allowing their clubs to be used as emergency response hubs for people who still don’t have electricity.

As of this morning, 700 customers in Kerry remain without power as a result of Storm Éowyn.

ESB Networks are continuing to work to get electricity restored, but some customers will be without power until Saturday.

Nine emergency response hubs have been set-up in Laune Rangers, An Gaeltacht, Castlegregory, The Spa in Killarney, Derrynane, Cordal, Asdee, Moyvane and Ballyheigue GAA clubs so people can access basic facilities.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald praised the Kerry County Board and local clubs for opening up their facilities:

These emergency response hubs were established by Kerry County Council.

They’ll open daily from 3pm to 8pm until power is restored to all parts of Kerry.

Chair of Asdee GAA Club, Tom Kennedy says they’ll open the facilities outside of the scheduled times if people need them:

