Council establishing emergency response hubs across Kerry for those still without power

Jan 27, 2025 17:43 By radiokerrynews
Image of Storm Éoywn from wxcharts.com
Kerry County Council is establishing emergency response hubs for people in Kerry who remain without electricity.

Following Storm Éowyn, close to 40,000 ESB customers were without power in Kerry.

Almost 2,000 customers in this county were still without power this morning, with ESB Networks saying some areas won’t have power until Saturday.

These hubs will be set-up in GAA clubs around the county - these are Laune Rangers; An Gaeltacht, Castlegregory, The Spa GAA club in Killarney, Derrynane, Cordal, Asdee, Moyvane and Ballyheigue GAA Clubs.

They'll be open from 3 to 8pm from tomorrow until the power is restored and staffed by GAA volunteers.

These hubs will allow those impacted by the loss of electricity, particularly vulnerable people, to access basic facilities such as charging points and showers.

