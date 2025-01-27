ESB working to restore power to all Kerry customers by weekend

Some homes, farms and businesses in Kerry may not have their power restored until Saturday.

2,200 customers in Kerry are still without power this morning, according to ESB Networks area manager for Kerry Sean Scannell.

Following Storm Éowyn, close to 40,000 ESB customers were without power in Kerry initially.

Mr Scannell says Storm Herminia at the weekend slowed their work down and says they are working to have power back to everyone by Saturday.

Meanwhile, some Kerry customers are impacted by faults on the Limerick line.

ESB Networks area manager for Limerick Sean Kelly says most customers in Brosna and Mountcollins now have power restored.

However, he says there are some smaller areas which will be without power for a few more days, with the latest updates being provided on the ESB Network's Power check site.

Nationally, around 100 thousand homes and businesses could still be without power next week.