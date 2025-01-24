Advertisement
Almost 40,000 without power in Kerry as a result of storm

Jan 24, 2025 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Almost 40,000 without power in Kerry as a result of storm
Close to 40,000 ESB customers are without power in Kerry as a result of the storm overnight.

There are power outages all across the county, with thousands affected by faults on the Ballybunion, Smearla, and Causeway lines in North Kerry.

The wider Castleisland area is also badly affected with thousands of customers without power there, and the same in the wider Killarney area.

There are also more than 10,000 without power in mid-Kerry in areas around Milltown, Killorglin and Caragh Lake.

There is a fault affecting Inch and parts of West Kerry, and faults in Gurranebane are affecting those in South Kerry from Cahersiveen to Caherdaniel.

There are also faults in Kenmare and Kilgarvan affecting hundreds of ESB customers.

It has been unsafe up to now for crews to go out and repair faults, with no current estimated restoration time for any fault in Kerry.

ESB Networks Area Manager for Kerry, Sean Scannell, says staff are being given a safety briefing around now, and there will be a risk assessment afterwards.

Power will start to be restored after this, and this will be done on a case-by-case basis depending on localised conditions.

