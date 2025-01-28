Advertisement
700 Kerry customers remain without power as emergency response hubs to open today

Jan 28, 2025 09:22 By radiokerrynews
700 Kerry customers remain without power as emergency response hubs to open today
700 customers remain without power in Kerry this morning, following Storm Éowyn.

At the height of the outages, there were close to 40,000 in this county without power.

ESB crews have been working to restore power to those affected since.

ESB Networks area manager for Kerry, Sean Scannell says power will be restored to Coolick in Killarney, Rangue in Killorglin, Ballyferriter and Lisselton today, among other areas.

Crews will continue to work to restore power to remaining customers, with power due to be fully restored by Saturday.

Meanwhile, emergency response hubs, established to help people still without electricity, will open throughout Kerry today.

These hubs will be set-up in GAA clubs around the county; they'll be in Laune Rangers; An Gaeltacht, Castlegregory, The Spa GAA club in Killarney, Derrynane, Cordal, Asdee, Moyvane and Ballyheigue GAA Clubs.

They'll open today from 3pm to 8pm and will operate until the power is restored.

These hubs will allow those impacted by the loss of electricity, particularly vulnerable people, to access basic facilities such as charging points and showers.

Kerry County Council says members of the public can also utilise Kerry Library Service’s nine branch libraries to charge their phones and connect to the internet.

 

