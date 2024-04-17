Advertisement
Council staff examining items illegally dumped in Castleisland to identify the culprits

Apr 17, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Council staff are examining items that were illegally dumped in Castleisland in a bid to identify the culprits.

An area in Barrack Street, Castleisland was designated as a drop-off collection point to enable people who’d taken part in the County Clean-Up to drop-off their red KWD bags of rubbish.

However, people began dumping other rubbish there including old furniture, wheelbarrows, mattresses and kitchen cabinets.

Kerry County Council says a detailed investigation is underway and illegal dumping won’t be tolerated.

