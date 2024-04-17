Council staff examining items illegally dumped in Castleisland to identify the culprits

Council staff are examining items that were illegally dumped in Castleisland in a bid to identify the culprits.

An area in Barrack Street, Castleisland was designated as a drop-off collection point to enable people who’d taken part in the County Clean-Up to drop-off their red KWD bags of rubbish.

However, people began dumping other rubbish there including old furniture, wheelbarrows, mattresses and kitchen cabinets.

Kerry County Council says a detailed investigation is underway and illegal dumping won’t be tolerated.

Following the appalling illegal dumping in Castleisland over the weekend, our staff are examining the material for evidence which it is hoped will identify the culprits



A detailed investigation is underway



Illegal dumping will not be tolerated 🚮 pic.twitter.com/07Qna8xuVd — Kerry County Council - Comhairle Contae Chiarraí (@countykerry) April 17, 2024