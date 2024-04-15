Castleisland drop-off collection point for County Clean-Up turned into ‘monstrous dump’

A drop-off collection point in Castleisland for the County Clean-Up Day turned into a 'monstrous dump'.

That’s according to Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly.

This area was located in Barrack Street, Castleisland to enable people to drop-off their red KWD bags of rubbish that they collected during the clean-up.

However, people began dumping other rubbish there including old furniture, wheelbarrows, mattresses and kitchen cabinets.

Kerry County Council staff took away two trailers of rubbish which had been illegally dumped there on Thursday, but more items were dumped again on Saturday.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly says it was shocking to see so much rubbish dumped at this site, which is located near the playground and the homes of senior citizens:

