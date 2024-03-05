Kerry County Council compiling list of locations where CCTV could be used to tackle illegal dumping

Kerry County Council is compiling a list of locations where CCTV could be used to tackle illegal dumping.

The issue was raised at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting by Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy.

He asked the council to outline its plans to introduce CCTV and drones to tackle illegal dumping.

Advertisement

Regulations have been introduced by the Government which now allow local authorities use CCTV and drones to tackle illegal dumping and fly tipping.

Cllr Mikey Sheehy says this monitoring would stamp-out this anti-social behaviour and says this is an opportunity for the council to be proactive.

In response to his motion, Kerry County Council stated the new codes of practice were recently approved by the Government, adding these codes were introduced to ensure the use of such system was compliant with the relevant GDPR requirements.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says when proposing to install or operate CCTV schemes, the council will be required to prepare a site management plan for each individual scheme.

This would involve setting out the proposed arrangements for the monitoring, recording and disclosing of the images produced and for preserving the recordings under the Data Protection Act 2018.

The council says further guidance is being developed by the Waste Enforcement Regional Lead Authorities (WERLA) due to the complexity of the issues arising from the proposed use of CCTV.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council says in the meantime, it’s compiling a list of locations where the use of CCTV could potentially be considered, and this will then be reviewed when the relevant guidance has been issued by the WERLA.