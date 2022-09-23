Calls for CCTV in Castleisland to combat illegal dumping

There are calls for CCTV cameras to be erected in Castleisland to combat illegal dumping.

Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly says CCTV is needed by the bottle bank site in the town, as people are just fly-tipping their rubbish in front of the bins.

He highlighted the issue at the recent Castleisland Corca Dhubihne MD meeting.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly says the council is losing a large amount of manpower hours cleaning up after irresponsible people, who are throwing their rubbish in front of the bottle banks at the weekend.

He says the behaviour of these people is a disgrace and feels CCTV would deter illegal dumping.

In response to his motion, the council says the Circular Economy Act 2022, which provides the legal basis for CCTV, was signed into law during the summer.

The council says the Local Government Management Agency will begin preparing the statutory codes of practice in relation to the use of CCTV and other recording devices that local authorities will have to abide by; these codes will then be submitted to the minister for final approval.

Kerry County Council says in the interim it will not be possible to utilise CCTV at bottle bank sites, however, it’s expected it won’t take long to bring these codes forward.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly asked the council that cameras be put in place as soon as it’s possible to do so.