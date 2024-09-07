Council says land acquisition process for Cockleshell to Spa walkway route is underway

Kerry County Council says the land acquisition process is currently underway for a potential walkway in Tralee.

Labour councillor Terry O’Brien sought an update on the potential walkway between Cockleshell and the Spa at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

He says the scenery along this loop is among the most beautiful in the world, and the potential to connect it to the greenway is phenomenal.

In response, the council advised Part 8 approval was granted for this scheme in 2022.

Kerry County Council says once the land acquisition process is completed, it will seek TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) approval to begin construction.