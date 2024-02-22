€26 million announced for Kerry roads and greenways

Kerry is set to benefit from almost €26 million in funding to progress roads and greenways in the county.

The funding was announced today by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The grants are allocated to specific projects in Kerry, such as the South Kerry Greenway and the Listowel Bypass.

The funding has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

€141 million was announced by the TII for the construction of new national roads; of this, €4.5 million will be used to construct the Listowel bypass and €150,000 for the Tralee to Dingle road.

€24 million will go towards the Foynes to Limerick project, which includes the Adare Bypass, with €400,000 each going towards the Abbeyfeale and Newcastle West Relief Roads.

Kerry has been allocated more than any other county for greenway projects, at almost €10.5 million.

€8 million of this is going towards Stages 2 and 3 of the South Kerry Greenway, between Glenbeigh and Cahersiveen, and a further €400,000 is going to Stage 1 between Cahersiveen and Renard.

€650,000 has been allocated to the Tralee to Fenit Greenway, and half a million towards the North Kerry Greenway between Listowel and Abbeyfeale.

€300,000 each will go towards the Tralee to Listowel, and Cockleshell to the Spa Greenways, both of which are currently at preliminary stages.

€50,000 has also been allocated for the potential link between the South Kerry and North Kerry Greenways.

A capital investment of €9.7 million has been allocated to Kerry County Council for the protection, renewal, and active travel in the county.

This includes minor works, improvements, and repairs, to national roads.

Just over €1 million will assist Kerry County Council with its current road maintenance programme, which includes route lighting and winter maintenance.

Tralee representative for the Green Party, Anluan Dunne, said the funding allocation for Kerry’s greenways reflects their success so far.

Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty, who’s the Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District, said the funding for the South Kerry Greenway will bring Stage 1 through the planning process, and for the ongoing construction of Stages 2 and 3.

Fellow Fianna Fáil councillor in the same MD, Michael Cahill, says this funding is enormous and befitting the delivery of a world class greenway in South Kerry.