Council says crews will be treating Kerry roads in line with Winter Service Plan during cold snap

Kerry County Council says crews will be treating the county's roads in line with its Winter Service Plan during the cold snap.

It’s as a status yellow low temperature and ice warning will be in place from 8 tonight.

Meanwhile, a status yellow snow warning has been issued for Kerry and all of Munster on Thursday.

Kerry County Council’s Winter Maintenance Service Plan aims to keep major routes safe with minimum disruption during adverse weather conditions.

Priority for salting during icy or frosty weather is given to the most heavily trafficked roads, starting with national primary routes, then secondary routes, and regional routes.

The council says crews will be gritting routes and depots across the county in line with its Winter Service Plan 2024/25.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning comes into effect in Kerry at 8pm this evening, until 10am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a second yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place for the county between 8pm tomorrow evening and 10am on Thursday.

Met Éireann has also issued a status yellow snow-ice warning for Thursday from 4am until 12 noon.

The forecaster is advising of potential snow accumulations, poor visibility and dangerous travelling conditions.