Met Éireann warns Kerry motorists of treacherous road conditions later

Met Éireann are warning Kerry motorists of treacherous conditions on the roads later.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning will be in place for the entire country tonight.

It comes into effect from 8pm and expires at 10am tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a second low temperature and ice warning is in place in the county tomorrow evening.

Met Éireann says some sleet and snow has already fallen - particularly in north and northwestern counties.

Meteorologist with the forecaster Mark Bowe says rainfall elsewhere will turn to ice later:

Meanwhile, David Martin from the Road Safety Authority says its important motorists have their vehicles winter ready.