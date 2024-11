Two status yellow weather warnings have been issued for Kerry.

A low temperature/ice warning has been issued for all of Ireland from 8pm tonight until 10am tomorrow, and during the same times on Wednesday night.

Kerry County Council is warning that it'll be very cold with widespread frost and icy stretches; the council is urging people to plan ahead and to expect some travel disruption.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Mark Bowe explains what we can expect over the coming days: