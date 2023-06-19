Council say initial figures show Tralee rainfall was once in 250-year event

Initial figures of the rainfall in Tralee on Saturday, suggest it was a once in 250 year weather event.

That’s according to Acting Director of Services at Kerry County Council, Paul Neary, who ays preliminary figures suggest that 30mm of rain fell in the town in an hour.

Mr Neary says the event was completely unexpected, given Kerry was under a yellow warning.

He says Kerry County Council are ensuring designs going forward are climate proofed, as such events could become more regular.

Tralee is open for business after an extremely challenging weekend.

That’s according to outgoing Mayor of Tralee Municipal District, Mikey Sheehy.

The Fianna Fáil councillor was responding to the flash flooding in the town on Saturday, which he described as a “freak incident”.

Cllr Sheehy says the deluge seen was unprecedented, but praised the response of locals.