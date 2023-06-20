Council now believes Saturday rainfall in Tralee could be one-in-500-year event

Kerry County Council now believes Saturday’s rainfall in Tralee may be a one-in-500-year event.

Chief Executive of the local authority, Moira Murrell, made the claim at this week’s council meeting.

The heavy rain led to flooding in several parts of the town, and damaged residential and commercial properties.

Advertisement

In the CEO’s report to the council meeting, Moira Murrell said Tralee Municipal District crews were dispatched to offer assistance to University Hospital Kerry, which had to close parts of the hospital due to damage.

The crews also assisted other areas in Tralee affected by flooding, together with attendance from the Fire Department and Civil Service.

Initial data from the council first suggested this was a one-in-100-year event, but this was soon widened to one-in-250-year event.

Advertisement

At the council meeting, Moira Murrell said it was now looking like Saturday’s rainfall was, in fact, possibly a one-in-500-year event, and the council is still analysing its data.

Tributes were paid at the meeting to firefighters, council crews, and volunteers, who assisted businesses and residents in minimising damage to their properties.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley asked the CEO why emergency phone numbers listed on the council website rang out on Saturday, when they were most needed.

Advertisement

Council CEO Moira Murrell told the meeting that the emergency number is never active during a yellow weather warning, highlighting that this was not only unprecedented but unexpected.