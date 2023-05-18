Council looks set to achieve 50% energy efficiency improvement by 2030

Kerry County Council looks set to achieve a 50% improvement in energy efficiency by 2030.

The local authority is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2050, and is currently developing a draft climate action plan for the county.

That’s according to an update given at the council’s recently monthly meeting.

Kerry County Council’s target is to achieve a 50% improvement in energy efficiency by 2030; at the moment, it’s at a 42.9% reduction.

Overall, it’s aiming to cut carbon emissions by 51% by the year 2030, and to be carbon neutral by 2050.

It needs to be producing to 2.6kt (kilotonnes) of CO2 by 2030; it produced 5.5kt CO2 in 2018, and that had dropped to 4.6kt CO2 in 2021.

The details were revealed by Climate Action Co-Ordinator, Alex G

rassick, who gave an update on the development of a climate action plan for the county.

It’s expected a draft plan will go out on pubic consultation in August or September.

Council Chief Executive Moira Murrell says when it comes to climate control, the council is very much on track, and looks set to achieve the planned energy efficiency by 2030.

She says transitioning public lighting to LED be a huge part of this, as will adaptations to council houses, and the greening of council buildings.

She added the council is looking at options to power county buildings in Tralee by solar panels.

The Chief Executive noted while the council can’t control big industry in Kerry, many businesses and sectors are doing great work in reducing emissions.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris says until rural transport is tackled and people are given an alternative to using their car, emissions targets can’t be met across the county.

Labour councillor Marie Moloney said while Local Link provides an excellent service, it needs to be more co-ordinated with working times, to give workers an option to use it and leave their cars at home.