Council investigating illegal slurry spreading report in North Kerry

Oct 11, 2024 13:20 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council is investigating a report of illegal slurry spreading near a river catchment.

Inland Fisheries Ireland received a complaint last Friday that slurry was being spread close to the River Feale.

Slurry spreading is banned from October 1st until January 15th as waterlogged soil increases the risk of run-off to watercourses, causing pollution.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says it contacted Kerry County Council which has overall responsibility for the management of slurry spreading.

The council has confirmed it’s investigating.

 

