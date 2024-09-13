Advertisement
Investigation finds council must increase farm inspections to meet EPA targets

Sep 13, 2024 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will need to increase the number of farm inspections it carries out, if it is to meet targets for this year.

That’s one of the findings of a survey by Noteworthy, the investigative wing of the Journal.ie, which examined the level of farm inspections across Ireland.

82 farm inspections of slurry spreading and management were carried out by Kerry County Council in 2023, the sixth highest of any local authority.

The investigation found the council will have to increase the number of inspections by 29% this year, if it’s to meet targets set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the recently-published Water Action Plan 2024, agriculture is the most common significant pressure impacting 1,023 water bodies in Ireland.

