Council engineer believes it'll be weeks before boil water notice lifted

Nov 9, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry County Council engineer believes it'll be weeks before the boil water notice will be lifted.

Senior Executive Engineer with the council, Colm Mangan gave an update on the Ardfert North (Bellyheigue) Public Water Supply at the Listowel Municipal District meeting yesterday afternoon.

He said the upgrading of UV treatment for cryptosporidium wasn't yet finished, but was imminent.

He said a series of clear water quality results will be required before the boil water notice is lifted, but is hopeful it can be lifted in the coming weeks.

Yesterday morning, Irish Water issued a statement says it's completed the upgrades, and it's now in the testing phase.

The utility didn't indicate when the boil water notice will be lifted, but added it hopes to provide a further update next week.

