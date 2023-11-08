Cork Kerry Community Healthcare urges people to plan ahead to reduce adult abuse

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare are calling for people to plan ahead to reduce the risk of adult abuse.

National Safeguarding Day takes place on Friday (November 10th).

The Cork Kerry Safeguarding and Protection Team say planning ahead allows people to put safeguarding measures in place to create the future they want.

People can do this by recording their wishes, appointing an enduring power of attorney, make it know where they’d like to be cared for, planning their finances and make an advanced healthcare directive.

The Safeguarding and Protection Team, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare can be contacted Monday to Friday, 9am-4pm, on 021 492 7550.

Tips and advice:

Planning Ahead turns your wishes into plans:

The best step to safeguard your future is to think in advance about important future decisions and talk with people you trust - such as your family, closest friends and healthcare professionals - to have your wishes clearly recorded. This means that, if in the future you do not have capacity to make these decisions, your choices on where you would like to be cared for, healthcare treatments and finances can be known and respected.

Recording your wishes safeguards you:

Safeguarding means to live safely, free from abuse or neglect. It also means that our choices, even if we are vulnerable, can be clearly heard and respected. The important steps you can take to safeguard your future include:

Appointing an Enduring Power of Attorney. This is a legal arrangement and you will need a solicitor to guide you through this process

Make known where you would like to be cared for

Make an Advanced Healthcare Directive – this is recognised in law. Speak with your GP or a healthcare professional

Plan your finances - banks and An Post are keen to support customers to safeguard their finances. You can make an appointment with trained staff who can help you make a plan

Planning Ahead creates the future you want:

My Advance Healthcare Directive is a document to record your requests and refusals of healthcare treatments. You can make an Advance Healthcare Directive at any time in your life once you are aged 18 or over:

They are free to make, change and cancel

You may also appoint someone to speak on your behalf

This section is legally valid when signed and witnessed properly

If you would like to make an Advance Healthcare Directive, you can speak to your GP or a healthcare professional who may be treating you

Planning Ahead allows you to choose your care before its chosen for you

You can appoint an Enduring Power of Attorney, whose role is to act on your behalf - if there comes a time in the future when you cannot make decisions for yourself.

In an Enduring Power of Attorney, you give the appointed attorney the authority to make decisions about your finances, property and personal care; such as what your money is spent on and where you live. The person you appoint should be a person you trust, such as a spouse, a family member or a friend over the age of 18. This is a legal arrangement and you will need a solicitor to guide you through the process.

For more information, speak to your GP or a healthcare professional. You will also find useful information on the following links:

www.hse.ie

www.safeguardingireland.org

www.safeguardingyourmoney.ie

www.thinkahead.ie

If you have any difficulties with your decision-making capacity, you can contact the Decision Support Services. This service is a public body that has been established within the Mental Health Commission. Their contact details are 01 211 9750 and www.decisionsupportservice.ie