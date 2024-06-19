Advertisement
Contractors tendering for Adare bypass must commit to finishing project before 2027 Ryder Cup

Jun 19, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Contractors intending to tender for the Adare bypass must commit to finishing the project in time for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Adare Manor in County Limerick will host the major international golf tournament for the first time in September 2027.

Limerick City and County Council is currently seeking tenders for the proposed Adare Bypass.

The includes approximately 10km of motorway, the widening of the existing road from Croagh to the M20 at Attyflin; two junctions at Adare and Croagh, a 200m bridge over the River Maigue at Adare, three river bridges over Clonshire and Greanagh, two railway bridges and nine over- and underbridges

The project is part of larger €450 million Foynes to Limerick Road Scheme.

The council says the bypass must be "fully operational by June 2027, in advance of the Ryder Cup".

Heavy traffic already frequently clogs up Adare village, and the biennial USA-Europe golf competition could worsen the situation greatly.

Limerick council's tender documentation stresses the necessity of completing the motorway in time for the Ryder Cup

When the K-Club hosted the Ryder Cup in 2006, it attracted 260,000 spectators to the region.

