Whole Limerick to Foynes Project set to be complete by end of 2030

The whole Limerick to Foynes Project is set to be completed by the end of 2030.

The 35 kilometres of road will connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network, and bypass Adare.

The 7km Adare bypass section has been fast-tracked and is due to be ready in 2027, but the rest of the project is expected to be tendered for in 2026 or 2027.

Advertisement

In November, the Cabinet approved the acceleration of a bypass for one of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks, Adare.

The 7km Adare bypass will cost €150 million and is to be completed in time for the Ryder Cup at the JP McManus owned, Adare Manor in September 2027.

The Adare bypass is one part of the Limerick to Foynes Project, which is 35km of road connecting the Port of Foynes to the motorway network, and bypassing Adare.

Advertisement

It’s to comprise a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, 2km of single carriageway from Askeaton to Ballyclogh, and a service area for heavy goods vehicles near Foynes Port.

It also includes a 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city at Attyflin, bypassing Adare.

Initial clearance works for the bypass have begun, with hedge clearance and fencing along the proposed motorway between Attyflyn and Rathkeale.

Advertisement

Limerick City and County Council says the main works contracts to construct the remaining elements of the project – the 15.6km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, a service area for Heavy Goods Vehicles near Foynes - are expected to be tendered in 2026/2027, with the aim of having the project fully completed by the end of 2030.