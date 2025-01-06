Collapse of Tralee Sports Complex roof described as a huge set-back for whole county

The collapse of part of the Tralee Sports Complex roof has been decsribed as a huge set-back for the whole county.

The roof over the sports hall caved in this morning; it’s understood the weight of the snow caused the roof to give way.

Emergency services were called to the complex when nearby residents heard a loud bang this morning.

Advertisement

Councillor Terry O’Brien is a member of the board at the Tralee Regional Sports and Leisure Centre, which is known locally as the complex.

He says it’s a busy centre and says this is a huge blow to people all over Kerry:

Advertisement

A full assessment is underway of the damage caused to the Tralee Sports Complex and this will determine what steps are taken next.

However, it is hoped the swimming pool area may be able to reopen.

Advertisement

The hall is the home of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors basketball team.

Terry O’Brien is also the chair of Warriors Basketball Club and says they’ll have to arrange an alternative venue for their remaining home games: