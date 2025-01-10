Advertisement
Jan 10, 2025 13:24 By radiokerrynews
Coast Guard member has never seen snow cause such isolation as in Kerry this week
Brendan Coffey, Kerry Mountain Rescue Team, on a special Winter Training exercise on Cnoc Toinne, MacGillycuddy's Reeks, Co Kerry.Photo:Valerie O'Sullivan
A member of the Irish Coast Guard says he has never seen snow cause such isolation as happened this week in Kerry.

That's the experience of the officer-in-charge of Iveragh Coast Guard unit, Jonathan Walsh.

The Coast Guard has been using its 4x4s to help Gardaí and the HSE access areas of the county cut off by the snow and ice.

It was involved in bringing palliative care nurses, home care assistants and meals to patients trapped in their homes.

Mr Walsh says the Coast Guard has the equipment and years of training needed for situations like these:

