Elderly mid-Kerry man trampled by cow that had recently calved

An elderly man, who was airlifted from mid-Kerry to hospital, was trampled by a cow that had recently calved.

Just before 8 o’clock last night, emergency services were called to a farm in the Glencar area.

The man in his 80s had suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the response, which involved Rescue Helicopter 115, members of the Iveragh Coast Guard, and HSE paramedics.

Officer-in-charge of Iveragh Coast Guard, Jonathan Walsh says it’s possible the man was injured around 2pm.

Mr Walsh says his family raised the alarm when the man didn't return home at his usual time: