Advertisement
News

Elderly mid-Kerry man trampled by cow that had recently calved

May 23, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Elderly mid-Kerry man trampled by cow that had recently calved Elderly mid-Kerry man trampled by cow that had recently calved
Share this article

An elderly man, who was airlifted from mid-Kerry to hospital, was trampled by a cow that had recently calved.

Just before 8 o’clock last night, emergency services were called to a farm in the Glencar area.

The man in his 80s had suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Advertisement

Valentia Coast Guard coordinated the response, which involved Rescue Helicopter 115, members of the Iveragh Coast Guard, and HSE paramedics.

Officer-in-charge of Iveragh Coast Guard, Jonathan Walsh says it’s possible the man was injured around 2pm.

Mr Walsh says his family raised the alarm when the man didn't return home at his usual time:

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus