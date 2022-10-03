Clinics in Kerry this week to discuss revaluation of properties for commercial rates

Starting today, clinics are being held all over Kerry to deal with queries on the revaluation of properties for commercial rates.

Last week, occupiers of commercially-rateable properties in Kerry began receiving Proposed Valuation Certificates, stating the property’s suggested new valuation.

They have until November 1st to make an appeal for the amount to be lowered, and the Valuation Office is calling on businesses to engage now about appeals during this early stage of the process.

Officers from the Valuation Office are holding walk-in clinics in Kerry this week for commercial ratepayers to attend, to discuss the Proposed Valuation Certificates they received last week.

Today from 10am to 4.30pm and tomorrow from 9.30am to 4.30pm – there will be clinics in the Killarney Municipal Area Office (V93 KH5V) and at the Education Centre Tralee in Dromtacker (V92 HK52).

On Wednesday between 9.30am and 4.30pm officers from the Valuation Office will be at Cahersiveen Library (V23 H523) and the Kerry Writers Museum, Listowel (V31 RD93).

On Thursday from 9.30am to 4.30pm there will be clinics at the Dingle Creativity & Innovation Hub (V92 P9NX) and the Kenmare Adult Education Centre (V93 K5CV).

On Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm officers from the Valuation Office will be at An Riocht in Castleisland (V92XV82) and Killorglin Area Services Office (V93 E221).

A dedicated customer support team is also available to deal with revaluation queries and can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at 01 584 6753 from 9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm weekdays.