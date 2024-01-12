CLÁR funding of over €376,000 allocated to 10 Kerry projects

CLÁR funding of over €375,000 has been allocated to 10 Kerry projects.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, and Fine Gael deputy Brendan Griffin are welcoming the announcement.

Advertisement

Ten (10) projects in Kerry will benefit from an allocation of over €375,000 (€375,366) under the 2023 CLÁR Programme.

Today’s announcement by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, is part of a further €6.2 million allocation under the programme to 152 projects nationwide.

Sports clubs, schools, and community groups are set to receive grants of up to €50,000, for the development of a range of community facilities in rural areas.

Advertisement

The Kerry projects include improving access to White Strand Blue Flag Beach, Cahersiveen, and the extension of the existing playground in Kenmare.

There are also plans to improve Ballyheigue Community Centre, construct an accessible picnic area in Barraduff, and enhance road access to Banna Strand.

Advertisement

The full list of projects:

Caherciveen Chamber Alliance and Kerry County Council - Access improvements to White Strand blue flag beach - €50,000

Advertisement

Curraheen Community Council in conjunction with Kerry County Council - Enhancement of Derrymore beach carpark - €49,500

Kenmare Marketing & Events Group (KMEG) in conjunction with Kerry County Council - extend the existing public play ground in Kenmare - €50,000

Advertisement

Ballyheighue Social Economy Enterprises CLG -building improvements to Ballyheigue community centre including retrofitting of the hall and repairing flat roof - €22,285

Barraduff Community Field Organisation - Construction of an all-ability accessible picnic area - €11,250

Banna Residents Group-in conjunction with Kerry County Council – Enhancement of road access to Banna Strand - €50,000

Tarbert Community Care CLG – Creation of a community garden at Tarbert Community Centre - €22,725

Kielduff Community Co-operative Society Trading as Kielduff Community Centre – Small Scale Renovation Works to improve the efficiency and energy rating - €48,258

Camp Community Council CLG – Upgrade of facilities at Camp community playground - €50,000

CYMS Killorglin - Improved energy efficiency throughout the building - €21,348