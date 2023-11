Christmas officially gets underway in Tralee today.

Mary Kerins from Ballinorig Close will switch on Tralee's Christmas Tree lights in The Square; she's the special guest of Mayor Johnnie Wall who asked her to perform the honour.

This ceremony is due to start at around 5pm.

There’ll also be a range of entertainment throughout the afternoon, beginning at 2.30pm with Santa Claus the show in The Square.

People are being urged to arrive early and enjoy the various events.