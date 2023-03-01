Chance for Kerry talent to win €10,000 prize fund as Irish Music Month gets underway

Irish Music Month gets underway today. Following on from the success of the inaugural event run in October of 2021, Radio Kerry is pleased to join with 24 other independent radio stations across Ireland to support the initiative.

Radio Kerry’s overall winner of the New Local Hero competition in 2021 was Killarney singer-songwriter Dónal Lucey. Donal’s latest single, No Regrets, has featured on Radio Kerry’s playlist in recent weeks.

While Radio Kerry already ensures that at least 30% of our general playlist is dedicated to music by Irish artists, for the month of March our quota of Irish and local artists will increase significantly.

Next week, Brendan Fuller will host this year’s shortlisted acts for the New Local Hero competition on the Afternoon Show.

Radio Kerry’s shortlisted acts will perform live on Radio Kerry and receive a cash payment. The national winner of the competition will win a 10,000 euro prize fund and will release a single that will be played on the 25 independent radio stations taking part in Irish Music Month.

Irish Music Month is run in association with Hot Press and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland and is funded by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

