CEO of Trócaire among speakers at Catholic Diocese of Kerry webinar series

The CEO of Trócaire is among the speakers taking part in a series of webinars organised by the Catholic Diocese of Kerry.

This year’s theme is Pilgrims of Hope, picking up the theme of Pope Francis’ Jubilee Year.

The webinars will take place from this Sunday the 19th of January, until Wednesday the 22nd, and will feature a different speaker at each session.

Each webinar will have a different guest speaker each evening:

Brother Richard Hendrick OFM, a Capuchin Franciscan priest-friar, who has spent over two decades promoting Christian Contemplative traditions.

Caoimhe De Barra, CEO of Trócaire since August 2018, who has over 20 years of leadership experience in global development and humanitarian efforts.

David Wells, who has spoken at over 2,000 global conferences and has contributed to the Bishop’s Conference of England.

Martina Lehane Sheehan, who has over 30 years of experience, blending psychology and Christian contemplative spirituality to inspire mindfulness and emotional resilience.

People can register for this event on dioceseofkerry.ie.