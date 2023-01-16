Diocese of Kerry hosting online mission

The diocese of Kerry is hosting an online mission later this month.

This is the third year of the online mission, and it’ll run from January 22nd to 25th, with the theme being Growing in Love.

There will be daily mass, reflections, guest speakers, a schools programme, and family time.

Advertisement

Mission booklets will be available in parish churches or the diocese’s website (dioceseofkerry.ie).

Bishop Ray Browne says as parishes of the diocese of Kerry, it’s good to unite online for the mission, adding that online is enabling people to nourish, share and live their faith.

Advertisement

A Schedule of Mission activities from Sunday to Wednesday:

Each day, you are invited to join in

Advertisement

Daily Prayer – outlined in The Mission Booklet

10.30 am Mission Mass live-streamed from different churches

Daily Reflection – online

Advertisement

Schools Programme– online

Family Time - suggestions in The Mission Booklet

Mission Talk each evening at 8pm

Advertisement

The Mission will be central to our ongoing Radio Kerry Programming

Horizons at 9am Sunday

Sunday Mass at 10am Sunday from Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee

Just a Thought at 7.30am and 12noon Monday to Friday

Mission Guest Speakers:

Sunday 22nd Jan at 8.00pm - Dr Patricia Kieran

Patricia is the Director of the Irish Institute for Catholic Studies and is Senior Lecturer in Religious Education in Mary Immaculate College. She has co-written books on the challenges in education, children and catholicism, and religious education.

Monday 23rd Jan at 8.00pm -Fr Hugh Lagan

Fr Hugh is a priest with the Society of African Missions and a chartered Clinical Psychologist. He has led retreats and workshops internationally on psychological and spiritual well-being, positive change, trauma and resilience.

Tuesday 24th Jan at 8.00pm - Fr Michael Conway

Fr. Michael is a priest of the diocese of Galway. He teaches Theology at St. Patrick's College, Maynooth, where he is Professor Faith and Culture. He gives talks regularly on the changing face of religion, spirituality and faith throughout Ireland.

Wednesday 25th Jan at 8.00pm - Triona Doherty

Triona is co-author of The Deep End, A Journey with the Sunday Gospels. Former editor of the Redemptorist magazine, Reality, she has a Masters in Theology and has worked with CatholicIreland.net. She lives in Athlone with her husband and seven-year-old son.

Those interested in attending can Register on www.dioceseofkerry.ie and will receive a daily email with the direct link to each aspect of the Mission. There is also an opportunity to make online Prayer Petitions.

A Message from Bishop Ray Browne in relation to The Mission:

Where true love is dwelling, God is dwelling there: Love’s own loving presence love does ever share.

As parishes of the diocese of Kerry, it is good for us to unite online for our four-day Mission, “Growing in Love”. More and more, online is enabling us to nourish, share and live our faith. Encourage family and friends to join in the Mission. The Mission provides an opportunity for people of all ages to take time to reflect on the meaning of life, carrying in our hearts Jesus’ words, “Love one another, as I have loved You”. This year, alongside our own serious economic difficulties, we are conscious of awful wars in Ukraine and elsewhere, and of the urgent worldwide challenge of global warming and the threat to the earth’s environment. Our Christian love extends beyond home and parish to caring for our planet and all its people. A sincere thank you to the hardworking Diocesan Pastoral Team for making this possible.

Mission Masses

Ballybunion, Sun. January 22nd 11:30am – Facebook Streaming

Kenmare, Mon. January 23rd 10am – Webcam

Killorglin, Tues. January 24th 10:30am – Webcam

Dingle, Wed. January 25th 10am – Webcam.