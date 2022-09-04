Advertisement
News

Centenary of Civil War atrocity being commemorated in Kenmare today

Sep 4, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Centenary of Civil War atrocity being commemorated in Kenmare today Centenary of Civil War atrocity being commemorated in Kenmare today
Share this article

The centenary of one of the most significant events that happened in Kerry during the Civil War is being commemorated this afternoon.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the murder of Tom and John O’Connor-Scarteen in Kenmare, who were on the pro-Treaty side.

The brothers were National Army Officers who’d taken part in the Kenmare landings just days before their deaths.

Advertisement

The landings were key in the break-up of the Munster Republic which had been held by anti-Treaty forces.

Tom and John O’Connor-Scarteen were shot dead at their family bakery on Main Street, Kenmare by members of the anti-Treaty IRA.

A commemoration will take place in the old Kenmare Cemetery near Sheen Falls Lodge at 1.30pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus