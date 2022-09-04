Centenary of Civil War atrocity being commemorated in Kenmare today

The centenary of one of the most significant events that happened in Kerry during the Civil War is being commemorated this afternoon.

This month marks the 100th anniversary of the murder of Tom and John O’Connor-Scarteen in Kenmare, who were on the pro-Treaty side.

The brothers were National Army Officers who’d taken part in the Kenmare landings just days before their deaths.

The landings were key in the break-up of the Munster Republic which had been held by anti-Treaty forces.

Tom and John O’Connor-Scarteen were shot dead at their family bakery on Main Street, Kenmare by members of the anti-Treaty IRA.

A commemoration will take place in the old Kenmare Cemetery near Sheen Falls Lodge at 1.30pm.