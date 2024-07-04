Advertisement
Celebration of Irish American Friendship taking place in Killarney

Jul 4, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Killarney’s Irish American Friendship Festival is taking place today: Independence Day in the USA.

There is a variety of free activities in the town this afternoon between 3 and 6 o'clock, including a kids zone and street entertainers.

The highlight of the festival, the parade through the town centre takes place this evening from 7 to 8, with custom-built floats, marching bands, cheerleaders, Disney characters and much more.

After the parade, local band Truly Diverse will kick off the street party.

