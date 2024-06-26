The Celebration of Irish American Friendship will take place in Killarney from the 3rd to the 5th July.

The entire celebration is intended to honour the long-held bonds between Ireland and America.

Organisers expect visitors to the town as well as people from all over Kerry to attend the wide range of planned attractions.

Advertisement

The highlight of the festival will be the gala parade through the streets of Killarney on the evening of Thursday, 4th July - Independence Day in the USA.

It'll include custom-built floats, marching bands, cheerleaders, motorbikes, Disney characters, fairytale princesses and much more.

Following the parade, local band Truly Diverse will kick off the street party.

Advertisement

There will be a variety of free activities, including kids zone, face painting, balloon and art games and an open air kiddies’ disco, as well as street drumming, dancing, DJing and brass bands.

The celebration will also include events focusing on the generosity of the Bourne-Vincent and McShain families, who gifted much of Killarney Park to the nation.

While, genealogist and author, Kay Caball will present a public lecture on the estimated six million Irish people who have emigrated to the US since 1820.

Advertisement

For more information, click here.