Killarney Chamber says rebranded 4th of July event will continue to celebrate Americans' contribution to Killarney

The Killarney Fourth of July celebrations have been rebranded following concerns from a local group about the conflict in Gaza.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has announced changes to its Fourth of July programme of celebrations.

During preparations for this year’s event, the chamber was contacted by members of the Killarney for Palestine group.

The chamber says this year's event will be a celebration in recognition of the American people and their loyalty to Killarney.

Members of the Killarney for Palestine group voiced concerns over the traditional festival proceedings, due to the conflict in Gaza.

The chamber executive met with the concerned individuals on two occasions and stayed in communication to reach a solution acceptable for both parties.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce says while it acknowledges and appreciates the sentiments voiced by the group, it stresses it is not a political organisation, nor does it have any political affiliation.

Considering the circumstances, it has been decided to rebrand this year’s festival to A Celebration of Irish and American Friendship.

There have been changes made to the programme - these include no free open air big movie experience, no live open air free concert ahead of the parade and no outdoor ceremony at the town hall.

There'll also be no festival memorabilia, statues will not be displayed on the street and there'll be no fireworks display.

The chamber says this will be a celebration in recognition of the American people, who have been loyal friends to Killarney for longer than most locals can remember.