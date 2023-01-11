Advertisement
Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council pours cold water on rumours of move to Sinn Féin

Jan 11, 2023 13:01 By radiokerrynews
The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council has poured cold water on rumours he may switch to another political party.

Cllr John Francis Flynn was addressing rumours he may leave Fianna Fáil for Sinn Féin before the next scheduled local elections.

He says he’s a member of Fianna Fáil and will run with the party if he’s selected.

Cllr Flynn says he thinks the rumours started after he attended an event honouring former Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris in Killarney in November.

He says he attended the event because he’s a personal friend of Martin Ferris and his family.

