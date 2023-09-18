Advertisement
Castleisland had highest number of new homes completed in Q2 2023

Sep 18, 2023 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Castleisland had highest number of new homes completed in Q2 2023
Castleisland had the highest number of new homes completed in Kerry in the second quarter of 2023.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

Castleisland had 43 new dwellings completed in the second quarter of 2023.

This was the highest in Kerry during this period.

Killarney followed with 40 new homes finished.

Kenmare and Tralee had 33 and 32 new dwellings finished respectively.

Corca Duibhne had 20, while Listowel had the least, with 13 homes completed.

Nationally there were over 7,300 (7,353) new homes completed, this is a small drop of 3.5% on the same period in 2022.

The CSO reports scheme dwellings accounted for 54.6% of new homes this quarter, with 25.8% apartments and 19.6% single dwellings.

Overall over 14,00 (14,017) homes have been completed in the first six months of 2023, a 5.8% increase on the same period in 2022 and the highest number of completions recorded for the first half of any year since the CSO data series began in 2011.

