The Cannonball event will travel through Kerry this month.

A range of cars including McLarens, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Aston Martins will take part.

They will pass through Kenmare before travelling to Killarney via Molls Gap and will then pass the outskirts of Tralee before going to Tarbert via Listowel.

The cars will not be stopping in towns this year to avoid gatherings.

The official charity of Cannonball this year is The HOPE Foundation.

Donations can be made here.